Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 32,772 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 8,275.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.