iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Raised by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

