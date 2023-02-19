iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.