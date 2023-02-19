iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

