iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

