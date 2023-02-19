iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

