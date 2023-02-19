iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 722,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,260. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

