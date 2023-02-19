iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

