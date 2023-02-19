iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 653,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,194. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

