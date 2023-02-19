iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

