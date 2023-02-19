IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $140.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
IPG Photonics stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $139.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.