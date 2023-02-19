IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $140.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

