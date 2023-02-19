Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.79

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.79 and traded as low as $28.07. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 4,187,624 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

