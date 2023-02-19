International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

