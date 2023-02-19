International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $57,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

