Integral Health Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,427 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $576,000.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of MIRM stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.