Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 61,966 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alkermes worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

