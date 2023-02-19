Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

