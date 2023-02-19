Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

AGIO stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,000 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

