Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,485 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $61.36 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.