Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SI-BONE worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock worth $580,520. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

