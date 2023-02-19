Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $268.86 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $282.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.89.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,678 shares of company stock worth $15,516,298 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

