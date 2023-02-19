Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

INSP stock opened at $268.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,678 shares of company stock worth $15,516,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.