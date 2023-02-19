Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $37,440.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Premier Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also

