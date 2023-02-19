Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $15,273.72 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,798.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

