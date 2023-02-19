Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $15,273.72 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $15,273.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,798.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

