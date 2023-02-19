Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $69,208.74 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $69,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $33,448.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuronetics by 776.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also

