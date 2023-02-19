Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $1.20. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,205,712 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.