InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after buying an additional 781,796 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

