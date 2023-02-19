Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

