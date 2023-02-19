ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

FDS stock opened at $431.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.