ING Groep NV Sells 2,941 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

