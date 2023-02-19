ING Groep NV Purchases 9,843 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

