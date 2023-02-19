ING Groep NV Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR opened at $5,098.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,916.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,488.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.