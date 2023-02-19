ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RACE opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $270.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ferrari
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
See Also
