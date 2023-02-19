ING Groep NV Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

