ING Groep NV Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $95,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

