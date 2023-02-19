ING Groep NV Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,460 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

