ING Groep NV Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Loews by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.