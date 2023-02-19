ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.97 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 85.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.