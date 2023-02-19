ING Groep NV Acquires 38,782 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

