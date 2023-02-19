Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.
Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
