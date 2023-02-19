Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

