IndiGG Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $84,715.92 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

