Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Impinj Price Performance
Shares of PI stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $2,621,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impinj (PI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.