Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,507,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,620 shares of company stock worth $36,963,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $2,621,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.