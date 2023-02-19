Immutable X Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $615.59 million and approximately $46.26 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00423962 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.87 or 0.28084041 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
