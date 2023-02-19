HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.59.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $404.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.58. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

