Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,214 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of STORE Capital worth $33,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

