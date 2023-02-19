Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $39.91 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

