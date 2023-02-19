Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $35.30 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,571 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

