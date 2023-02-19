Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $32.54 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,565 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of CNH Industrial worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

