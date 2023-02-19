Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $31.18 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock opened at $444.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.76 and a 200-day moving average of $430.35. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

