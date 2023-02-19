Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

